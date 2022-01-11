Noodles & Company opens first South Bend location

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Noodles & Company will open its first South Bend location on Wednesday.

It’s Indiana’s 24th location, and it’s located on Eddy Street

“We wanted to bring Noodles & Company to the students at Notre Dame, as well as the families of South Bend,” said Zach Jacob, the area manager. “We really want to focus on giving to the community here.”

The chain offers a variety of pasta dishes from around the world.

The ribbon cutting for the new location will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 12.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.