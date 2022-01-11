Advertisement

Mishawaka fire crews meet Dalmatians while responding to gas leak

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka fire crews had the chance to meet some furry friends while on the job over the weekend!

Firefighters were responding to a call of a gas leak on Saturday when they met these two Dalmatians.

Their names are Opal and Marshall. They live in Kalamazoo, but they were in Mishawaka looking at houses in the area.

