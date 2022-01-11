Advertisement

Michigan deals with increased COVID-19 cases amid spread of omicron variant

By Mark Peterson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - “Exponential” was the word used today to describe the spread of the omicron variant in the state of Michigan.

In an attempt to prevent death, protect hospital capacity, and keep schools open, medical officials held a virtual press conference.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has now mobilized five federal teams to assist with medical staffing and patient care in Michigan. The state has furtherer secured 200 additional ventilators from the federal stockpile, and Michigan will soon distribute free at-home test kits to select library branches across the state.

‘As of this week, based on the daily pediatric hospital census, hospitalization of children has, have increased after last week’s all-time high,” said H.H.S. Director Elizabeth Hertel. “People in their 20′s and 30′s are experiencing the highest case rates of any group, and while break through cases are to be expected with delta, and given the much greater transmissibility of the omicron, people who are unvaccinated are still fueling the surge in cases, but most especially hospitalizations and death.”

Health officials today not only advised wearing a mask in public—they suggested you wear two—double up—or switch to an N-95 model.

“When we look at our new cases, our weekly cases per 100,000, we’re now at a point that we have not seen for this pandemic. This is the highest number of weekly cases we’ve ever had, 129,937 weekly cases in Michigan. When we look at our percent positivity we are up to 33.2 percent. This is a number we have not seen since the beginning of the pandemic when tests were very limited,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan’s Chief Medical Officer.

Furthermore, 21.9 percent of Michigan’s in-patient hospital beds and now filled with COVID patients.

Experts expect the surge to peak in late January or early February.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of the semi, identified as 32-year-old Vikram Sandhu, was taken into custody and...
Man arrested in central Indiana after traffic stop leads to discovery of $2 million worth of cocaine
As of Monday morning, Dr. Michelle Bache reports 33 people are waiting in the emergency room...
Patients dying waiting for a hospital bed at Elkhart General Hospital
South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski says the victim, who is a minor and a student, is...
UPDATE: Juvenile in custody after student stabbed at Adams HS
Alexis Avila, 18, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse.
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma

Latest News

Dr. Bob Cassady joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.
Ask the Doctor: Cold weather concerns, essential oil safety
Health authorities around the U.S. are increasingly taking the step of allowing nurses and...
Workers push back on COVID guidance that allows asymptomatic staff to return to work
The hospital admits it has kept bodies in its mobile freezer for months but denies the bodies...
Former hospital security guard ordered to clean freezer filled with decomposing bodies, she claims
As of Monday morning, Dr. Michelle Bache reports 33 people are waiting in the emergency room...
Patients dying waiting for a hospital bed at Elkhart General Hospital