Michigan deals with increased COVID-19 cases amid spread of omicron variant

(WNDU) - “Exponential” was the word used today to describe the spread of the omicron variant in the state of Michigan.

In an attempt to prevent death, protect hospital capacity, and keep schools open, medical officials held a virtual press conference.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has now mobilized five federal teams to assist with medical staffing and patient care in Michigan. The state has furtherer secured 200 additional ventilators from the federal stockpile, and Michigan will soon distribute free at-home test kits to select library branches across the state.

‘As of this week, based on the daily pediatric hospital census, hospitalization of children has, have increased after last week’s all-time high,” said H.H.S. Director Elizabeth Hertel. “People in their 20′s and 30′s are experiencing the highest case rates of any group, and while break through cases are to be expected with delta, and given the much greater transmissibility of the omicron, people who are unvaccinated are still fueling the surge in cases, but most especially hospitalizations and death.”

Health officials today not only advised wearing a mask in public—they suggested you wear two—double up—or switch to an N-95 model.

“When we look at our new cases, our weekly cases per 100,000, we’re now at a point that we have not seen for this pandemic. This is the highest number of weekly cases we’ve ever had, 129,937 weekly cases in Michigan. When we look at our percent positivity we are up to 33.2 percent. This is a number we have not seen since the beginning of the pandemic when tests were very limited,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan’s Chief Medical Officer.

Furthermore, 21.9 percent of Michigan’s in-patient hospital beds and now filled with COVID patients.

Experts expect the surge to peak in late January or early February.

