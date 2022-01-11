Michiana Crime Stoppers increase payout to $2,500 for homicide tips

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers is offering folks more money to anonymously help solve their crimes. Effective immediately, tips that lead to solving a homicide is eligible for a reward up to $2,500.

As most law enforcement often say, solving a crime takes an entire community.

For South Bend Police Lieutenant Kayla Miller, it also takes some anonymous tips to Michiana Crime Stoppers.

“There is an avenue for you to be a hero in our community and be able to speak out against the violence that is happening,” says Miller, who also serves as coordinator for Michiana Crime Stoppers.

But with submitting an anonymous tip, that leads to the solving of a homicide, comes a reward.

“Historically, that has been a 1,000 reward,” Miller says.

But after careful consideration, Miller says officials voted to more than double the reward payout for homicide tips to $2,5000 in effort to help solve more crimes.

“This was one way that Michiana Crime Stoppers decided that hey, we are going to do more and I guess, put our money where our mouth is and raise this because it is important to us to help law enforcement and to help our communities,” Miller says.

All tips, as Miller explains, are anonymous from start to finish. No name, address, phone or identification is needed. No caller ID or IP address are tracked.

However, what is important to keep handy after submitting a tip is the tip number and password each tipster is given.

“there is going to be a code to you when you submit your information. This is crucial that you hold onto this information. This information is so important, because it gives you a tip ID and the password for your tip,” Miller says.

More importantly, the tip number and password are the only two pieces of information required if your anonymous tip becomes eligible to receive a reward. In order to find out if you become eligible, tipsters must call in to Michiana Crime Stoppers or log into their online account.

“At the end of the day, it’s not always about money...but sometimes, it is and we’re also giving people a way to feel valued and let their voices be heard,” Miller says.

Since it was founded in 1983, Michiana Crime Stoppers has assisted in solving more than 10,930 cases, 108 of those being homicides, and has paid out more than $1.1 million in rewards.

To submit an anonymous online tip to Michiana Crime Stoppers, click here.

Folks can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

For more information on tips, rewards, or to access the Michiana Crime Stoppers website, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.