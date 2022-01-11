Advertisement

Lifeguards wanted at Washington Park Beach in Michigan City

After an executive order from Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry closed the beaches in Michigan...
After an executive order from Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry closed the beaches in Michigan city, they are now back open only to those with a 2019 or 2020 beach sticker.(Carly Miller)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you already thinking about a summer job?

Michigan City is looking to hire lifeguards for Washington Park Beach.

There is a free waterfront lifeguarding course starting March 14. It will be held at the Michigan City Fire Department’s Administration Building, which is located at 2510 E. Michigan Boulevard.

Positions start at $25 per hour. Applicants must pass a fitness test consisting of swimming long distances, reading water, and other objectives. You must be at least 16 years old to apply.

For more information and to schedule testing, contact Chris Blake at cblake@emichigancity.com.

Registration will open on March 1 by appointment. All classroom training will take place at the Fire Administration building. All in-water training will take place at the Elston YMCA.

