Lifeguards wanted at Washington Park Beach in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you already thinking about a summer job?

Michigan City is looking to hire lifeguards for Washington Park Beach.

There is a free waterfront lifeguarding course starting March 14. It will be held at the Michigan City Fire Department’s Administration Building, which is located at 2510 E. Michigan Boulevard.

Positions start at $25 per hour. Applicants must pass a fitness test consisting of swimming long distances, reading water, and other objectives. You must be at least 16 years old to apply.

For more information and to schedule testing, contact Chris Blake at cblake@emichigancity.com.

Registration will open on March 1 by appointment. All classroom training will take place at the Fire Administration building. All in-water training will take place at the Elston YMCA.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.