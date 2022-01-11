Advertisement

Justice Dept. creating unit focused on domestic terrorism

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C.(Jose Luis Magana | AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is establishing a specialized unit focused on domestic terrorism, the department’s top national security official told lawmakers Tuesday as he described an “elevated” threat from violent extremists in the United States.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, testifying just days after the nation observed the one-year anniversary of the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, said the number of FBI investigations into suspected domestic violent extremists has more than doubled since the spring of 2020.

“We have seen a growing threat from those who are motivated by racial animus, as well as those who ascribe to extremist anti-government and anti-authority ideologies,” Olsen said.

The department’s National Security Division, which Olsen leads, has a counterterrorism section. But Olsen told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he has decided to create a specialized domestic terrorism unit “to augment our existing approach.”

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of the semi, identified as 32-year-old Vikram Sandhu, was taken into custody and...
Man arrested in central Indiana after traffic stop leads to discovery of $2 million worth of cocaine
As of Monday morning, Dr. Michelle Bache reports 33 people are waiting in the emergency room...
Patients dying waiting for a hospital bed at Elkhart General Hospital
An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Only warming into the 20s on Tuesday
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma

Latest News

The new location on Eddy Street will open on January 12.
Noodles & Company opens first South Bend location
A neighbor is being called a hero after she pulled three kids out of a frozen pond they fell...
Neighbor pulls kids out of frozen pond they fell into
The Maya Angelou quarter is the first in the American Women Quarters program.
Maya Angelou becomes the first Black woman to appear on US quarter
President Joe Biden is expected to use a speech in Georgia to throw his support behind changing...
Biden to push voting rights bill, back filibuster changes