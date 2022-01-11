Irish men’s basketball team finding momentum on offense

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team has found some momentum, picking up their fifth straight win over the weekend.

The team has made quite the turnaround since getting thumped by Boston College on the road in their ACC opener. The Irish are now riding their longest winning streak since 2019 and are off to a 3-1 start in ACC play for the first time since 2017.

With wins against Kentucky and North Carolina since that loss to BC, the team might be building a resume good enough to go dancing.

Head Coach Mike Brey talked Monday about what’s changed in his team that led to their recent success.

“I think we got a little better control of our offense, as far as a little bit more predictable movement and it’s helped our guys know maybe more where shots are coming from,” Brey says. “And with that, our tempo’s changed a little bit. It’s obviously slowed down. I think we’re taking better shots since the Boston College game, and one of those reasons is we’ve had a little bit more predictable movement offensively. And I think we’ve hung in there defensively.”

The Irish will have another tough stretch at the end of the month. Their New Year’s Day matchup against Duke has been rescheduled for Jan. 31. It will be televised on ESPN. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

The Duke matchup will be the second of four games in just a seven day stretch, which also includes matchups against NC State, Virginia, and Miami (FL).

