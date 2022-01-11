Advertisement

Gov. Holcomb to deliver State of the State address Tuesday night

Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) of Indiana (Source: IN.gov)
Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) of Indiana (Source: IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will be delivering his State of the State address Tuesday night, starting at 7 p.m.

He’ll be speaking to a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly in the House Chamber, discussing the state’s accomplishments from 2021 as well as goals for 2022.

This comes a week after Holcomb unveiled his agenda for this year, which prioritizes developing the economy, improving education and the workforce, building on public health and wellness, and community development.

To watch Holcomb’s address, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of the semi, identified as 32-year-old Vikram Sandhu, was taken into custody and...
Man arrested in central Indiana after traffic stop leads to discovery of $2 million worth of cocaine
As of Monday morning, Dr. Michelle Bache reports 33 people are waiting in the emergency room...
Patients dying waiting for a hospital bed at Elkhart General Hospital
South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski says the victim, who is a minor and a student, is...
UPDATE: Juvenile in custody after student stabbed at Adams HS
An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma

Latest News

"Exponential" was the word used today to describe the spread of omicron in the state of Michigan.
Michigan deals with increased COVID-19 cases amid spread of omicron variant
Kayla Miller, Michiana Crimes Stoppers coordinator, breaks down how folks can receive up to...
Michiana Crime Stoppers increase payout to $2,500 for homicide tips
John Adams High School in South Bend was on lockdown Tuesday morning after South Bend Community...
1 student stabbed at John Adams High School
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast