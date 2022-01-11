Gov. Holcomb to deliver State of the State address Tuesday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will be delivering his State of the State address Tuesday night, starting at 7 p.m.

He’ll be speaking to a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly in the House Chamber, discussing the state’s accomplishments from 2021 as well as goals for 2022.

This comes a week after Holcomb unveiled his agenda for this year, which prioritizes developing the economy, improving education and the workforce, building on public health and wellness, and community development.

To watch Holcomb’s address, click here.

