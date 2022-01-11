First Alert Forecast: Lots of Sunshine Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: A few flurries early. We are still looking at some snow covered and slick roads from yesterday’s snow and from overnight snow showers. The good news is that lots of sunshine is likely through Tuesday. Highs will be back into the upper 20s by the afternoon. It will be breezy at times. High of 28.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies with some clouds. Temperatures will drop into the lower 20s as it remains breezy. Low of 22.

WEDNESDAY: Staying breezy under mostly cloudy skies. A bit warmer by the afternoon with highs reaching back into the middle 30s. We could see a few snow showers move through during the day with maybe a few raindrops mixed in. No accumulation expected. High of 36.

THURSDAY: Overnight Wednesday ad into Thursday morning we have another round of light snow showers move through. A coating to an inch of light snow is possible through the early morning. Snow showers move out by the morning rush. We remain under mostly cloudy skies with highs back into the middle 30s. High of 35.

LONGE RANGE: Temperatures drop by the weekend as a storm system drops out of Canada. The storm track will make the difference between some light snow showers and some moderate to heavy snow. We will watch Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. More cold air and chances for some snow showers through the end of our First Alert 10 Day Forecast.

Daily Climate Report: Monday, January 10th, 2022

Monday’s High: 19

Monday’s Low: 12

Precipitation: 0.06″

Snowfall: 3.4″

