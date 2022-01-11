Advertisement

Deadly car fire in Cass County highlights winter weather vehicle safety

By Mark Peterson
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people died last Friday in a hotel parking lot in Cass County, just a short walk from safety.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke said the pair went to visit friends at the Castle Inn and Suites in Pokagon Township where their car got stuck in the snow in the parking lot.

The friends apparently tried to help free the car but were not successful.

“So, the people from the apartments, which these two were familiar with, went back into their apartments, but the two people in the vehicle decided to stay in the vehicle, leaving the engine running,” Sheriff Behnke said.

At 3:19 a.m. Friday, the fire department got the call about an explosion and fire. When the fire was extinguished, two bodies were found inside.

“The two occupants were in the front seat. Driver and passenger seats when they were discovered, which leads us to believe they were maybe overcome with carbon monoxide, but that’s just our belief, or speculation at this time,” the sheriff said. “And it’s our belief that the tailpipe got blocked with snow, the snow accumulated which created a back draft if you will of carbon monoxide into the vehicle, actually catching the vehicle on fire.”

The names of the victims are not yet being released until their identities are confirmed through dental records.

The sheriff says the incident is a reminder to carry a shovel that can be used to remove snow around the tailpipe if one becomes stranded.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
A major commuter route in the Princess City will be shut down this week due to emergency sewer...
Portion of Mishawaka Avenue closed for emergency sewer repairs
Dangerous conditions in Michiana
Slick roads cause dangerous driving conditions in Michiana
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Chilly few days with a few lake effect snow showers
Beloved 'honorary police officer' Drake Price passed away unexpectedly in his home on Friday...
Warsaw ‘honorary police officer’ Drake Price passes away

Latest News

Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend Receives $5,000 grant for Afghan Refugee program
Mishawaka fire crews had the chance to meet some furry friends while on the job over the weekend!
Mishawaka fire crews meet Dalmatians while responding to gas leak
As of Monday morning, Dr. Michelle Bache reports 33 people are waiting in the emergency room...
Patients dying waiting for a hospital bed at Elkhart General Hospital
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast