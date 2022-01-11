Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend Receives $5,000 grant for Afghan Refugee program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WNDU) - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend have received a grant to help with its Afghan Refugee integration and resettlement programs.

The diocese received a $5,000 grant from OSV institute. Catholic Charities has aided more than 75 Afghans with resettling efforts in northeast Indiana since October.

As the only resettlement agency in the area, the organization helps Afghan families find permanent housing, jobs, and basic needs.

They will receive the money in their first one to three months after placement.

Full release from Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend:

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend (CCFWSB) recently received a $5,000 emergency grant from OSV Institute to aid in the Afghan Refugee integration and resettlement program. The funds will be used to fill the urgent basic needs of the newly resettled refugees and to widen community advocacy and support for the program.

“We are extremely grateful to OSV Institute for aiding us in our mission to serve all those in need, as Christ would have us do,” says Dan Florin, Interim CEO of CCFWSB. “As two Catholic organizations, it is our shared responsibility to hold all life as sacred and promote the dignity of each human. Because of these emergency funds, we can do that, as well as invite more community members to help us.”

Since 1975, Catholic Charities has aided war-torn families in putting their lives back together. The only resettlement agency in northeast Indiana, the organization is responsible for assisting these families with basic needs, finding permanent housing, and gaining employment, among other things. The funds from this grant will go towards aiding clients in their first 30 to 90 days after placement.

“Our Sunday Visitor’s support of CCFWSB recognizes its long history of successfully assisting refugees in resettlement,” says Matt Smith, Director of Strategic Alliances at OSV Institute. “OSV’s mission of ‘Championing the Church’ can be realized in serving those in need as Christ would have us do.”

Catholic Charities has aided more than 75 Afghan individuals resettle in northeast Indiana since October 2021.

For more information, contact Nicole Kurut, CCFWSB Mission Advancement Manager, at nkurut@ccfwsb.org

