Advertisement

Blake Wesley named ACC Freshman of the Week for second time this season

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Irish men’s basketball guard Blake Wesley has been named the Freshman of the Week in the ACC for second time this season.

Wesley averaged 20 points in two games against North Carolina and Georgia Tech. It was a week filled with career highs for the South Bend native.

Against North Carolina, he had a career-high four steals. He then played a career-high 40 minutes in Atlanta against Georgia Tech.

Wesley is second in the ACC in True Freshman scoring, and fifth among Power Five rookies.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
A major commuter route in the Princess City will be shut down this week due to emergency sewer...
Portion of Mishawaka Avenue closed for emergency sewer repairs
Dangerous conditions in Michiana
Slick roads cause dangerous driving conditions in Michiana
The driver of the semi, identified as 32-year-old Vikram Sandhu, was taken into custody and...
Man arrested in central Indiana after traffic stop leads to discovery of $2 million worth of cocaine
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Chilly few days with a few lake effect snow showers

Latest News

Irish men’s basketball team finding momentum on offense
Notre Dame guard Prentiss Hubb (3) gestures after defeating Georgia Tech in overtime of an NCAA...
Overtime win in Atlanta gives ND its fifth straight victory
Notre Dame's Dane Goodwin (23) shoots next to North Carolina's Brady Manek (45) during the...
Irish survive late Tar Heel push to win at home over UNC
Notre Dame's Maddy Westbeld (34) during an NCAA basketball game against Ohio on Tuesday, Nov....
Westbeld named to mid-season Wooden Watch List