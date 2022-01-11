Blake Wesley named ACC Freshman of the Week for second time this season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Irish men’s basketball guard Blake Wesley has been named the Freshman of the Week in the ACC for second time this season.

Wesley averaged 20 points in two games against North Carolina and Georgia Tech. It was a week filled with career highs for the South Bend native.

Against North Carolina, he had a career-high four steals. He then played a career-high 40 minutes in Atlanta against Georgia Tech.

Wesley is second in the ACC in True Freshman scoring, and fifth among Power Five rookies.

