Berrien County WWII veteran celebrates 101st birthday

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A World War II veteran in Berrien County celebrated his 101st birthday on Monday!

Willis King served in the Army and was stationed in Europe during the war. King lives in Sodus Township with his wife Stella. He has four children, four grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

King’s family tells us he loves to fix things and spend time outdoors. He enjoys fishing also.

From all of us here at WNDU, Happy Birthday Willis! And thank you for your service!

