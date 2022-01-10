Warsaw community mourning death of 16-year-old Drake Price

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents in Warsaw are grieving the sudden loss of Drake Price, 16, whose family said he passed away peacefully in his sleep this past Friday.

The teen is being remembered for his courageous strength after enduring several major surgeries since 2017, when doctors found a benign tumor on Drake’s brain.

“He would be positive about life, about each day that he was given,” remarked Det./Sgt. Brad Kellar, of the Warsaw Police Department.

Price captured the hearts of people worldwide: the aspiring police officer became an honorary member of forces as far as Australia and as close to home as Warsaw.

“We keep saying he was a light, right? He was a light in our community, and that light was bright,” Kellar said.

After being released from Riley Children’s Hospital in April 2017, Drake rode in a police escort from Indianapolis all the way home to Warsaw. Departments statewide joined the entourage.

“You could just feel the goodness radiate off of this child,” recalled family friend and neighbor Kimm Silveus. “[He] just always really seemed grateful. And, you know, that’s one of those attributes that really catches people’s attention and makes you admire someone when they just have this gratitude - this abundance of gratitude that surrounds them at all times.”

Price’s former teachers at Lincoln Elementary agree Drake had a big impact on them and his classmates.

“Even when he was just a little first grader, his heart is what made him unique in that he was very considerate of others,” said Gena Kendall, teacher at Lincoln Elementary.

Rachel Grose taught Drake the school year after his tumor diagnosis.

“It was a word of encouragement every day, walking in, checking in with me,” said Grose. “Others he would comment on if they weren’t having a good day or something, that he was aware of that he knew what was going on. That was him pouring out constantly over others.”

Silveus set up a GoFundMe to help Drake’s family cover funeral costs.

Visitation starts at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Warsaw Community Church, with Drake’s funeral to follow at 10 a.m.

