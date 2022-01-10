Advertisement

Theme weekends boost attendance at ice rink in Elkhart

By Samantha Albert
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Management at NIBCO Water and Ice Park in Elkhart tell 16 News Now that theme nights have helped to boost attendance since the pandemic.

“With Covid, everybody kind of had slowed down their uh, activities and we just wanted to kind of drum up a little bit more excitement for the skating rink this year to get everybody kind of a little bit, somewhat back to normal,” says Julie Will, the Manager at NIBCO Water and Ice Park.

This weekend’s theme at the skating rink was Country Weekend, and when asked why country music, management says it is just something different.

“Because usually we’re playing pop, or at the beginning of the season we were playing Christmas, so it was something that we don’t typically play, so that’s what we went with,” says Will.

Management tells us that there are plenty more exciting theme nights coming up, so if you were unable to make it out this weekend, there is always the next theme weekend.

“We’re also going to be doing a taco weekend, like a fiesta weekend. And we’re gonna maybe try to get some taco vendor truck out front, and we might be playing some mariachi type music on that weekend,” says Will.

For more information on upcoming theme weekends at NIBCO Water and Ice Park click here: Nibco Water and Ice Park | Facebook

