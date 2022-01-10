Man arrested in central Indiana after traffic stop leads to discovery of $2 million worth of cocaine

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A New York man was arrested after police found an estimated $2 million dollars worth of cocaine after pulling over a semi in central Indiana.

It happened Sunday night around 5:45 p.m. on Interstate 70 in Putnam County. A positive canine alert for the odor of illegal drugs led to the search of the semi. That’s when police discovered 115 pounds of cocaine.

The driver of the semi, identified as 32-year-old Vikram Sandhu, was taken into custody and transported to the Putnam County Jail.

Press release from Indiana State Police:

On January 9, at approximately 5:45 p.m., an Indiana State Police Trooper stopped a semi tractor-trailer for a motor carrier inspection on Interstate 70 near the forty-one mile marker. The driver was identified as Vikram Sandhu, age 32, of Queens, New York. During the conversation with Sandhu, criminal indicators were detected. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department canine was called for assistance. A positive canine alert for the odor of illegal drugs led to the search of the semi tractor-trailer.

During the search, the trooper discovered approximately 115 pounds of cocaine which was located in the sleeper berth. The estimated street value of the cocaine is two million dollars. Sandhu was traveling from Houston, Texas, to Indianapolis, Indiana.

Sandhu was taken into custody and transported to the Putnam County Jail where he is currently being detained.

Arrest and Charges: Vikram Sandhu, 32, New York

Dealing Narcotics, Level 2 Felony

Possession of Narcotics, Level 3 Felony

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

