First Alert Forecast: Light Lake Effect Snow to Continue Monday

Cold with light snow to begin the week. Some could see some light accumulations through Tuesday morning. The latest details on your First Alert Forecast are here to begin a new week! Click for the latest!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: The week begins with some light lake effect snow showers during the morning. These continue for the first half of the day before a few scattered snow showers are possible through the evening. A coating to an inch or two of snow is possible through the morning. This will likely cause a few slick spots on the roadways due to the temperatures again being well below the freezing mark. As the day goes on, a few peaks of sunshine are likely. It will remain breezy and cold. Light lake effect snow showers could again form by the early evening as the winds shift out of the north and west again. Snow showers are possible after 5pm. High of 19.

MONDAY NIGHT: Overnight Monday into Tuesday morning we have the chance for a second round of light lake effect snow. This will come between 5PM Monday and about 4AM Tuesday. This again will be on the lighter side, a coating for an inch or two is possible in certain spots. Low of 8.

TUESDAY: Some snow covered, and slick roads are possible early Tuesday with temperatures in the single digits through the morning. As the day moves on, we see the sunshine return by the afternoon, but it remains cold and breezy. High of 26.

WEDNESDAY: Highs will return to the middle 30s through Wednesday afternoon with a breeze out of the south. A mixture of clouds and a few peaks of sunshine. High of 36.

LONGE RANGE: Temperatures will be a bit milder through the middle of the week. Back into the middle and upper 30s. By next weekend we will be looking at the 20s making a return along with more chances for snow in Michiana. Even with a bit of a warmup this week, winter is not going anywhere anytime soon. More chances for some snow through the weekend and into next week.

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, January 9th, 2022

Sunday’s High: 36

Sunday’s Low: 15

Precipitation: 0.05″

Snowfall: 0.0″

