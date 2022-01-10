Advertisement

Century Center brings back annual Bridal Spectacular for 37th year

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 37th Annual Bridal Spectacular was back at the Century Center in South Bend Sunday.

The event saw thousands of folks across the Michiana area who had access to more than 80 different vendors.

There, future brides and grooms had the chance explore different DJs, wedding planners, photographers, caterers, venue offerings, dress boutiques and more.

Like many of the people who attended, Andrea Nissley, the director of the event, says she grew up wanting to plan the perfect wedding. Thanks to her mother, Nissley is able to continue what her mother once started.

“I have been doing this since I was five. My mom started the show when I was little. These people have all become my family. When they succeed, I feel like I’ve succeeded and that makes it really really special,” Nissley says.

If you missed the event this year, you can view all the vendors who were in attendance by going to indianabridalspectacular.net.

