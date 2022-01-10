Advertisement

2nd Chance Pet: Gilly

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

This week’s 2nd Chance Pet is a dog named Gilly. She is a 4-year-old White Shepherd mix. She is very playful, and a complete sweetheart! Her favorite thing to do is play fetch, and she also loves snuggles and cuddles!

She would fit best in a home with older children, and a home without any pet cats.

You can adopt her from Pet Refuge in South Bend. You can contact Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or visit them online at petrefuge.com.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Dangerous conditions in Michiana
Slick roads cause dangerous driving conditions in Michiana
Road closure in Mishawaka this week for emergency repairs
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Chilly few days with a few lake effect snow showers
Beloved 'honorary police officer' Drake Price passed away unexpectedly in his home on Friday...
Warsaw ‘honorary police officer’ Drake Price passes away

Latest News

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, joined us in-studio to tell us how to keep our pets safe in the...
Pet Vet: Cold Weather Tips for Pets
This week, Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County introduced us to a cat...
2nd Chance Pet: Frank
It's Monday, which means it's time for our 2nd Chance Pet Segment.
2nd Chance Pets: Sprig and Aiden
If you want to adopt Kona or any other pet, you can contact the St. Joseph County Humane...
2nd Chance: Kona