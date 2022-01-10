2nd Chance Pet: Gilly

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

This week’s 2nd Chance Pet is a dog named Gilly. She is a 4-year-old White Shepherd mix. She is very playful, and a complete sweetheart! Her favorite thing to do is play fetch, and she also loves snuggles and cuddles!

She would fit best in a home with older children, and a home without any pet cats.

You can adopt her from Pet Refuge in South Bend. You can contact Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or visit them online at petrefuge.com.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.