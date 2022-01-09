Warsaw ‘honorary police officer’ Drake Price passes away

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Drake Price— one of Warsaw’s most beloved ‘honorary police officers’— has died.

He was only 16 years old.

Drake was diagnosed with a tumor just below his brain in 2017.

On Friday morning, he reportedly passed away in his home unexpectedly.

In 2019, U.S. Sen. Todd Young traveled to Lincoln Elementary in Warsaw to present Price with a police patch from the U.S. capitol police in Washington D.C.

“Drake’s a local celebrity, I’ve never seen a young boy so comfortable with a microphone in his hand and jump out in front of the crowd,” Young said at the time. “And that too serves as an example for everyone else, which is be comfortable with who you are and be confident that you have something to offer the world.”

16 News Now reached out to organizers behind the ‘Drake Strong’ Facebook page, who tell us they are still in shock and are grieving at this time.

Warsaw Police Chief Scott Whitaker provided a statement on Price’s passing: “We are all saddened by the loss of our little buddy. He inspired all of us with his strength and amazing attitude in spite of all he endured. Drake loved us and we loved him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Price family.”

A viewing for Price will be held Tues. at Titus Funeral Home from 2-8 p.m.

Price’s funeral and service will take place on Wed. at Warsaw Community Church from 11-2 p.m.

He will be laid to rest at Sweet Cemetery in Albion.

