Slick roads cause dangerous driving conditions in Michiana

MICHIANA (WNDU) - Slick ice is causing problems in Michiana.

“We’re seeing a thin coat of icing, of ice, pretty much over all road ways and surfaces, so sidewalks, things of that nature,” says Cassandra Bajek, the Public Relations Director for the Indiana Department of Transportation.

With numerous reports of cars sliding off of roadways, road officials have been out salting and clearing roadways.

They tell 16 News Now that despite taking precautions, these kind of weather conditions can be hard to combat.

“That’s the problem with freezing rain, is that as soon as it hits the ground, especially with the ground temps being what they’ve been with how cold it’s been this week, it just immediately turns into a sheet of ice,” says Bajek.

Bajek also tells us that if you can avoid going out tonight and early tomorrow, you should, until temperatures can warm up and melt the ice.

“We have been told though that you know, with the temperatures improving between tonight and tomorrow, our ground temperatures will also improve, so that’s gonna help out really the most on getting that ice off the roadways, that the temperatures are gonna warm up and kind of take care of it that way,” says Bajek.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.