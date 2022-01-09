Road closure in Mishawaka this week for emergency repairs

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A major commuter route in the Princess City will be shut down this week due to emergency sewer repair work.

Mishawaka officials announced Mishawaka Avenue will be closed to eastbound traffic between Gernhart Avenue and State Street starting Monday, January 10th.

Detour signage will be in place to direct traffic to Lincolnway East at Cedar Street and Byrkit Avenue.

Weather-permitting, this closure is expected to last through Friday, January 14th.

