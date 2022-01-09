Advertisement

Road closure in Mishawaka this week for emergency repairs

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A major commuter route in the Princess City will be shut down this week due to emergency sewer repair work.

Mishawaka officials announced Mishawaka Avenue will be closed to eastbound traffic between Gernhart Avenue and State Street starting Monday, January 10th.

Detour signage will be in place to direct traffic to Lincolnway East at Cedar Street and Byrkit Avenue.

Weather-permitting, this closure is expected to last through Friday, January 14th.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say it happened just after 9 p.m. near the PetSmart in Princess City Plaza.
Police respond to crash on Main Street in Mishawaka
Turning blustery Sunday
First Alert Weather Day through early Sunday morning for freezing rain.
Dangerous conditions in Michiana
Slick roads cause dangerous driving conditions in Michiana
Two dead after car fire in Cass County
Medors says the county can typically hire a contractor and fix the service point with a month...
16 Helps You: Bringing a dangerous intersection to light

Latest News

Andrea Nissley, Bridal Spectacular Director
Century Center brings back annual Bridal Spectacular for 37th year
37th annual Indiana Bridal Spectacular
37th annual Indiana Bridal Spectacular
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Dropping Temps with More Lake Effect by Monday Morning