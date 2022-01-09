Overtime win in Atlanta gives ND its fifth straight victory

ATLANTA, Ga. (WNDU) - Somehow, someway, this year’s Notre Dame men’s basketball team continues to win games.

It’s not always pretty. It certainly wasn’t on Saturday when the Irish took on conference opponent Georgia Tech in their first road game of the new year.

The Irish fell behind early. Big man Paul Atkinson Jr. -- somewhat of a mainstay in the starting lineup recently -- came off the bench and provided a spark, knocking down each of his six shots in the first half. Still, Notre Dame would trail by six at the break.

In the second half, the Irish would enjoy bursts of strong production, such as the 11-0 run that put them ahead about halfway through the second period. But in the waning seconds of regulation with the game tied at 62, a Prentiss Hubb jumper would fail to fall, sending the two teams into overtime.

In the extra frame, the Irish would would find a little extra in the bottom of their tank to pull away with what would end as a four-point win. Freshman Blake Wesley led the team with 22 points on 21 shots, and the Irish as a team would shoot an inefficient 30% from beyond the arc in this one.

Still, the win moves Notre Dame to 9-5 on the year and 3-1 in the conference. It’s also their fifth straight victory this season. They’ll look to make it six straight when they return home to play Clemson on Wednesday, January 12th at 9PM.

