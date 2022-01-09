First Alert Forecast: Dropping Temps with More Lake Effect by Monday Morning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SUNDAY: A few slick spots remain through the morning hours. Temperatures begin the day above the freezing mark. As cold air flows back into the area. The 20s will be likely by the late morning. Then we continue the decline as temperatures fall into the teens by the evening. No precipitation today. Daytime Low 20.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy with cold air flowing over the lake once again. Lake effect snow showers are likely to form downwind of Lake Michigan after midnight. Light snow will continue through Monday morning. With temperatures again cold, we could see some slick spots on the roads through the Monday morning rush hour. Low of 12.

MONDAY: The week begins with some light lake effect snow showers during the morning. By 8 or 9am Monday the snow showers will come to an end. A coating to an inch or two of snow is possible through the morning. This will likely cause a few slick spots on the roadways due to the temperatures again being well below the freezing mark. As the day goes on, a few peaks of sunshine are likely. It will remain breezy and cold. Light lake effect snow showers could again form by the early evening as the winds shift out of the north and west again. Snow showers possible after 6pm. High of 17.

TUESDAY: Overnight Monday into Tuesday morning we have the chance for a second round of light lake effect snow. This will come between 6PM Monday and about 4AM Tuesday. This again will be on the lighter side, a coating for an inch or two is possible in certain spots. Some snow covered and slick roads are possible early Tuesday with temperatures in the single digits through the morning. As the day moves on, we see the sunshine return by the afternoon, but it remains cold and breezy. High of 24.

LONGE RANGE: Temperatures will be a bit milder through the middle of the week. Back into the middle and upper 30s. By next weekend we will be looking at the 20s making a return along with more chances for snow in Michiana. Even with a bit of a warm up this week, winter is not going anywhere anytime soon.

Daily Climate Report: Saturday, January 8th, 2022

Saturday’s High: 34

Saturday’s Low: 10

Precipitation: 0.04″

Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.