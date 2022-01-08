Advertisement

Snow buries cars in Dowagiac

By Samantha Albert
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Dowagiac, MI. (WNDU) - Within a few hours, eight to nine inches of snowfall buried cars in Dowagiac, Michigan.

Snow piles lined the streets as plow drivers had been out all day assisting residents and making sure the roads were safe to navigate.

Plow driver Elijah Caldwell with Caldwell’s Tree Service and Plow told 16 News Now that he had been helping clear residents’ cars and driveways all day.

“I think people are gonna think it’s more of uh, you know, that it’s unbelievable, but it’s not. You know, ‘cause we’ve been very fortunate not having any snow this year and I think they’re just caught off guard or by surprise, they got used to it being 58 degrees or, you know, no snow on the ground,” said Caldwell.

Caldwell said that if you do have to go out, make sure to keep a blanket, extra coat, and even a shovel in your car, just in case you get stuck and a plow can’t get to you right away.

