Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Michiana for Jan. 7
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from games around Michiana on Friday, January 7th.
Indiana boys:
Argos 58, Bethany Christian, 56 (F/OT)
Goshen 53, Concord 32
Elkhart Christian 57, Lakeland Christian56
John Glenn 51, Triton 38
Lakeland 56, West Noble 43
LaPorte 58, Lake Central 49
Crown Point 58, Michigan City 49
Mishawaka Marian 65, South Bend John Adams 51
Morgan Township 58, Boone Grove 31
North Judson 53, Kouts 42
Whitko 49, Rochester 35
Pioneer 46, Frontier 27
Prairie Heights 50, Angola 42
South Bend Riley at Elkhart (postponed)
Hebron South 64, Central (Union Mills) 44
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.