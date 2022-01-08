Advertisement

Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Michiana for Jan. 7

By Drew Sanders and Matt Loch
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from games around Michiana on Friday, January 7th.

Indiana boys:

Argos 58, Bethany Christian, 56 (F/OT)

Goshen 53, Concord 32

Elkhart Christian 57, Lakeland Christian56

John Glenn 51, Triton 38

Lakeland 56, West Noble 43

LaPorte 58, Lake Central 49

Crown Point 58, Michigan City 49

Mishawaka Marian 65, South Bend John Adams 51

Morgan Township 58, Boone Grove 31

North Judson 53, Kouts 42

Whitko 49, Rochester 35

Pioneer 46, Frontier 27

Prairie Heights 50, Angola 42

South Bend Riley at Elkhart (postponed)

Hebron South 64, Central (Union Mills) 44

