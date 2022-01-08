Potawatomi Zoo kicks off annual Winter Days event

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s better than spending the weekend with adorable animals?

And who doesn’t love Potawatomi Zoo?

A big crowd came out to the zoo Saturday afternoon for the annual Winter Days event.

It’s a chance to visit the zoo during the off-season.

People enjoyed seeing the red pandas, feeding the goats, and visiting the Learning Center.

The zoo draws hundreds of thousands of people a year.

“It’s just a chance to come to the zoo, in the wintertime, when we are usually closed, just to see a different perspective of the zoo and maybe see some of the animals you wouldn’t see on a hot typical day. So it’s a good time to get out to the zoo and do something fun in the wintertime,” said Executive Director of Potawatomi Zoo Josh Sisk.

Other Winter Days events include: Jan. 23, Feb. 5 and 20, March 5 and 20 rom 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is free for zoo members.

Otherwise, it’s $6.50 for adults and $5.50 for children (ages 3-14).

