Potawatomi Zoo kicks off annual Winter Days event
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s better than spending the weekend with adorable animals?
And who doesn’t love Potawatomi Zoo?
A big crowd came out to the zoo Saturday afternoon for the annual Winter Days event.
It’s a chance to visit the zoo during the off-season.
People enjoyed seeing the red pandas, feeding the goats, and visiting the Learning Center.
The zoo draws hundreds of thousands of people a year.
“It’s just a chance to come to the zoo, in the wintertime, when we are usually closed, just to see a different perspective of the zoo and maybe see some of the animals you wouldn’t see on a hot typical day. So it’s a good time to get out to the zoo and do something fun in the wintertime,” said Executive Director of Potawatomi Zoo Josh Sisk.
Other Winter Days events include: Jan. 23, Feb. 5 and 20, March 5 and 20 rom 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Admission is free for zoo members.
Otherwise, it’s $6.50 for adults and $5.50 for children (ages 3-14).
