Police respond to crash on Main Street in Mishawaka
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police and fire officials in Mishawaka are investigating after two cars crashed on Main Street in Mishawaka Friday night.
Authorities say it happened just after 9 p.m. near the PetSmart in Princess City Plaza. Two people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.
Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we learn more.
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.