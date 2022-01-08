Advertisement

Police respond to crash on Main Street in Mishawaka

Authorities say it happened just after 9 p.m. near the PetSmart in Princess City Plaza.
Authorities say it happened just after 9 p.m. near the PetSmart in Princess City Plaza.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police and fire officials in Mishawaka are investigating after two cars crashed on Main Street in Mishawaka Friday night.

Authorities say it happened just after 9 p.m. near the PetSmart in Princess City Plaza. Two people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we learn more.

