Police respond to crash on Main Street in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police and fire officials in Mishawaka are investigating after two cars crashed on Main Street in Mishawaka Friday night.

Authorities say it happened just after 9 p.m. near the PetSmart in Princess City Plaza. Two people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.