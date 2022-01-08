Pete Buttigieg bobblehead unveiled on National Bobblehead Day

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WNDU) - Friday is National Bobblehead Day, and one of Michiana’s own is being recognized!

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first bobblehead of Transportation Secretary and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg Friday morning. The smiling Buttigieg bobblehead is dressed in a dark suit and blue tie and standing with his hands in his pockets.

The bobbleheads are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store. They’re $25 each, plus a shipping charge of $8 per order.

