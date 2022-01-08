Advertisement

Pet Vet: Cold Weather Tips for Pets

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - This week, frigid winds returned to our area, and this week looks to continue with that trend. Your pets can be at risk when the mercury drops, too.

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, joined us in-studio to tell us how to keep our pets safe in the cold and snow.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets. You can also send him an email at MichianaPetVet@Comcast.net.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Below 0° wind chill Saturday morning
Lake Effect Snow WNDU
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Storm Warnings Issued Ahead of Heavy Lake Effect Snow
One injured in shooting on Navarre Street
Santaniello's Restaurant co-owner charged
Former Santaniello’s employee speaks out after co-owner charged with criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping
Two dead after car fire in Cass County

Latest News

This week, Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County introduced us to a cat...
2nd Chance Pet: Frank
It's Monday, which means it's time for our 2nd Chance Pet Segment.
2nd Chance Pets: Sprig and Aiden
If you want to adopt Kona or any other pet, you can contact the St. Joseph County Humane...
2nd Chance: Kona
If you want to contact the Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for...
Pet Vet: People medicine that could make your pets sick