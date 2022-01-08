Parents of LaPorte County boy found dead inside home appear in court

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The parents of Judah Morgan, the LaPorte County boy who was found dead inside a home back in Oct. 2021, appeared in court Friday for a pretrial hearing.

Mary Yoder is being charged with two felony counts of neglecting a dependent, as well as failing to report possible neglect or abuse. Alan Morgan is being charged with murder and other felonies related to neglect of a dependent.

When deputies entered the home in Union Township, they found Judah in a bedroom naked, wrapped inside a blanket, and covered with bruises and red marks by his head.

A trial is set for Oct. 10. Both Morgan and Yoder are due back in court for another hearing on Feb. 11.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.