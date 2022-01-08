Advertisement

Parents of LaPorte County boy found dead inside home appear in court

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The parents of Judah Morgan, the LaPorte County boy who was found dead inside a home back in Oct. 2021, appeared in court Friday for a pretrial hearing.

Mary Yoder is being charged with two felony counts of neglecting a dependent, as well as failing to report possible neglect or abuse. Alan Morgan is being charged with murder and other felonies related to neglect of a dependent.

When deputies entered the home in Union Township, they found Judah in a bedroom naked, wrapped inside a blanket, and covered with bruises and red marks by his head.

A trial is set for Oct. 10. Both Morgan and Yoder are due back in court for another hearing on Feb. 11.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Effect Snow WNDU
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Storm Warnings Issued Ahead of Heavy Lake Effect Snow
The shooting happened on Haw Branch Road around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 27.
Son of North Carolina police officer shot by father has died
Santaniello's Restaurant co-owner charged
Former Santaniello’s employee speaks out after co-owner charged with criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Shifting from snow to cold tonight
One person is dead after a crash Thursday morning involving four vehicles on I-94 in LaPorte...
One dead after early morning crash on I-94 in LaPorte County

Latest News

Dowagiac snow
Snow buries cars in Dowagiac
The smiling Buttigieg bobblehead is dressed in a dark suit and blue tie and standing with his...
Pete Buttigieg bobblehead unveiled on National Bobblehead Day
The Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend is turning 100 years old, and the party got...
Morris Performing Arts Center kicks off 100th birthday celebration
Authorities stopped a car back on Dec. 29 on suspicion of meth trafficking.
Over a half pound of meth, firearm found in Berrien County drug bust