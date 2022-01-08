Advertisement

Over a half-pound of meth, firearm found in Berrien County drug bust

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A tip from the public led to a big drug bust in Berrien County just over a week ago.

Authorities stopped a car back on Dec. 29 in Benton Township on suspicion of meth trafficking. They found over a half-pound of crystal meth and a handgun.

Two men from Benton Harbor, ages 22 and 23, were arrested. A third Benton Harbor man who was also in the vehicle will likely be charged.

The Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) is thanking the public for sharing information with them.

