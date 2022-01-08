‘Mommy and Me’ paint classes offered in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking to have some fun this winter - all while staying indoors?

Then head on over to Gallery 2910 for a ‘Mommy and Me’ paint party.

The gallery is located in Mishawaka and offers weekly classes - both in-person and online - as well as take-home art kits.

“An event like this is so important, especially now of days, because it creates an atmosphere when parents can come bond with their children in a creative manner,” said Co-owner of Gallery 2910, Julian Alcanter.

