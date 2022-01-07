Two dead after car fire in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a car fire early Friday morning in Cass County.

It happened around 3:50 a.m. in the 57000 block of M-51 South in Pokagon Township. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, it appears the car was stuck in the driveway due to the heavy snowfall.

Attempts to get the car out were unsuccessful, and it is believed that carbon monoxide may have filled the passenger compartment, rendering the two people inside unconscious. The heat from the overworked engine is believed to have caused the fire.

The names of the victims are being withheld until further notice.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.