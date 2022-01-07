Advertisement

South Bend Cubs offer free hat with bobblehead purchase on Friday only

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs are celebrating National Bobblehead Day on Friday!

Fans can buy a collector’s edition Stu championship bobblehead and receive a free South Bend or Chicago Cubs hat. All you have to do is add the hat you want to your order and the discount will automatically be applied.

“It’s a fun different way to do a promotion and have a reason other than ‘oh, here’s some more baseball stuff we want you to buy,” says Marylou Pallo, merchandise manager for the South Bend Cubs. “We have any of our hats here in the store that are available. We have adjustable, we have snapbacks, we have winter hats that also include our on-field hats. They don’t go on sale often, so this is a good opportunity to take advantage of that.”

This offer is valid Friday only, so place your order before midnight!

