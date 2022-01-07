Prosecutors: Charges cannot be filed in SB Fire Dept. hidden camera case

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says charges cannot be filed following the investigation of a camera that was found in a women’s locker room at a South Bend Fire Department Station.

Prosecutors say they were unable to identify any individuals who had placed that recording device in the women’s locker room, or uncover whether any recordings were actually made.

The station that was being investigated was not specified.

Press release from St. Joseph County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:

Late last year, the Indiana State Police forwarded an investigation of a camera that was found in a women’s locker room at a South Bend Fire Department Station to the St. Joseph County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review. The Prosecuting Attorney’s Office then met with the female firefighters and reviewed that investigation with them. Based on further information gained from those firefighters, further investigation was conducted. That investigation has concluded.

After thoroughly reviewing the Indiana State Police investigation, information gained from the female firefighters and further investigation, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has determined that no charges can be filed.

“There are strong indications that someone may have attempted to commit the crime of voyeurism. However, the investigation was unable to identify who had placed that recording device in the women’s locker room and uncover whether any recordings were actually made,” said Prosecuting Attorney Ken Cotter. “While we are unable to file any criminal charges, I applaud the courage of the female firefighters who stepped forward and the investigators who worked hard on this case.”

The Prosecuting Attorney’s Office withheld this Press Release until the female firefighters were advised of these determinations. The Legal Department of South Bend has also been advised.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.