Local lawmakers remember Jan. 6 Capitol attack on one-year anniversary

(WNDU) - January 6th, 2021, was an example of how online chatter can turn into real world violence.

Those comments came today on the floor of the U.S. Senate from Gary Peters of Michigan.

Senator Peters cautioned that movements once relegated to the fringe of society are creeping into the mainstream. “The capitol is secure, and we are much better prepared for a future attack, but let us be very clear, we must do more to tackle the threat of domestic and violent extremism. Especially as more and more people embrace conspiracy theories and outright lies and report that they believe that violence can be justified to get their desired political outcome.”

It was noted today that eight members of the U.S. Senate still haven’t admitted that Joe Biden won the election.

“Either we are going to come together as Americans, which I hope and pray we do, to defend our democracy and look back on January Sixth as a painful low point in our nation’s history or we can turn over power to a mob that is willing to do anything, and say anything to dismantle our democracy and destroy this grand experiment called America,” added U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, (D) Michigan.

Three of Michigan’s 14 representatives in congress voted against certifying election results in at least one state.

In Indiana, the same goes for four of its nine-member delegation.

When asked to comment on the anniversary of the attack on the capitol, U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski today issued a written statement saying, “We have only seen the President (Biden) foster division across our nation and pit Americans against one another.”

In a Facebook post, Congressman Jim Banks wrote that “President Trump taught us an America first agenda will help us win. The GOP needs to keep embracing that agenda to win big in November and beyond.”

