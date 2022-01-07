Advertisement

Legendary actor Sidney Poitier dies at age 94

FILE - President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sidney Poitier...
FILE - President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sidney Poitier during ceremonies in the East Room at the White House in Washington on Aug. 12, 2009.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sidney Poitier, the trailblazing actor who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best Actor, has died at the age of 94, according to multiple reports.

Poitier became one of Hollywood’s top stars, appearing in films including “In the Heat of the Night,” “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and “To Sir, With Love.” He won the Best Actor Academy Award in 1964 for his performance in “Lilies of the Field.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Effect Snow WNDU
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Storm Warnings Issued Ahead of Heavy Lake Effect Snow
The shooting happened on Haw Branch Road around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 27.
Son of North Carolina police officer shot by father has died
Santaniello's Restaurant co-owner charged
Former Santaniello’s employee speaks out after co-owner charged with criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping
One person is dead after a crash Thursday morning involving four vehicles on I-94 in LaPorte...
One dead after early morning crash on I-94 in LaPorte County
County aims to start code enforcement program
County aims to start code enforcement program

Latest News

The FDA has cut down on the wait for those seeking to get their Moderna vaccine booster.
FDA shortens timing of Moderna booster to 5 months
The economy, though booming with increased consumer demand, still faces possible pitfalls.
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks as US employers add 199,000 jobs and unemployment falls to 3.9%
A girl kicks at snow n New York's Times Square, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. A winter storm that has...
Winter storm tracks east, hitting during morning commute
From shovels to milk, Boston residents stock up for first major winter snow storm. (Source:...
Boston prepares for snowstorm