LaPorte Civic Auditorium becomes hub for country’s top players in high school hoops

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - After years of anticipation, the hype of high school hoops has arrived to the city of LaPorte.

Over the next few days, the historic LaPorte Civic Auditorium is home to the 2022 NIBC Invitational basketball tournament featuring some of the best high school players in the country.

For nearly a century, LaPorte Civic Auditorium Director Brett Binversie says the building has served as symbol of recreation and social progress.

“From 1930 to 1940, the LaPorte Civic Auditorium saw over one and a half million people come through the halls here either as performers or citizens,” Binversie says.

Now almost 100 years after it was built, the LaPorte Civic Auditorium serves as a community hub to the most hyped high school hoop stars in-and-around the Hoosier state.

“Can you image having all that talent in LaPorte, Indiana for people to see. People from Chicago to Indianapolis to Detroit should be coming down,” Binversie says.

From the walls to the heaters, to the lighting, to the court, LaPorte County Convention Visitors Bureau Executive Director Jack Arnett says all are newly renovated and backed by local LaPorte businesses.

“Moving forward, this is going to be a more heavily used venue with the air conditioning now and some of the lighting changes we have done. It’s going to even take a next step as far as what we’re able to bring into the area,” Arnett says.

And in turn, LaPorte residents will not only have a front seat to watch the country’s best basketball talent take the court, but also are able to continue carrying the Civic’s LaPorte County legacy.

“I can tell it’s going to be a big hit for the economy for sure,” Arnett says.

But as Binversie explains, opening the auditorium doors to the national spotlight is not all about the money.

“Our goal is not necessarily to make money on this event, our goal is to bring a great event to the city without costing the city any money and we’re pretty sure we’ve accomplished that.”

The LaPorte Civic Auditorium is expected to also host the NIBC Invitational in 2023 and will look to extend their current contract in the future.

This year’s event will be hosted from January 6th - January 8th. For tickets, fans can buy and guarantee their seat(s) ahead of time by going to www.civictix.eventbright.com.

Fans can also purchase tickets at the door but beware, tickets for NIBC’s final day on Saturday is expected to sell out ahead of tip-off.

For tip-off times, matchups and game schedules, click here.

