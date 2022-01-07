Advertisement

La. Supreme Court rules hospital can fire workers for not complying with vaccine mandate

The Louisiana Supreme Court has reinstated a vaccine mandate at one of the state’s largest...
The Louisiana Supreme Court has reinstated a vaccine mandate at one of the state’s largest hospital systems.((Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA))
By Rachael Thomas and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (KSLA/Gray News) - The Louisiana Supreme Court has reinstated a vaccine mandate at one of the state’s largest hospital systems.

KSLA reported the court ruled on Friday that Ochsner has the right to fire its employees for failure to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, reinstating the decision after a court of appeals suspended the mandate.

Late in 2021, medical workers in Shreveport and Lafayette parishes filed separate suits challenging Ochsner’s vaccine mandate.

The hospital agreed to pause the mandate while the case quickly made its way through the courts. Roughly 75 hospital employees who filed suit argued Louisiana’s medical consent law, which allows adults to refuse medical treatment, barred Ochsner from mandating vaccines.

But the state’s high court says that’s not the case because there is no doctor/patient relationship between Ochsner and its employees. Because those workers are what’s called “at-will employees,” the hospital can fire anyone refusing to get the shot and not violate their privacy.

Friday’s landmark ruling now opens the doors for other employers across the state to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for their workforce.

Click here to read the full ruling.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Effect Snow WNDU
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Storm Warnings Issued Ahead of Heavy Lake Effect Snow
The shooting happened on Haw Branch Road around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 27.
Son of North Carolina police officer shot by father has died
Santaniello's Restaurant co-owner charged
Former Santaniello’s employee speaks out after co-owner charged with criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Shifting from snow to cold tonight
One person is dead after a crash Thursday morning involving four vehicles on I-94 in LaPorte...
One dead after early morning crash on I-94 in LaPorte County

Latest News

Grandmother Pamela Taylor said she did her own detective work for two weeks in order to track...
Grandmother says detective skills led her to vehicle that injured grandson
The Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend is turning 100 years old, and the party gets...
Morris Performing Arts Center turning 100 years old
Snow is piled up high in Dowagiac, as plow drivers have actively been clearing streets and...
Cleanup underway in Dowagiac after heavy snowfall
A fire truck moves through the remains of homes burned by wildfires after they ripped through a...
Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comfort victims
Police say the heat from the overworked engine is believed to have caused the fire.
Heavy snow, weather, cause deadly car fire in Cass County