Irish survive late Tar Heel push to win at home over UNC

Notre Dame's Dane Goodwin (23) shoots next to North Carolina's Brady Manek (45) during the...
Notre Dame's Dane Goodwin (23) shoots next to North Carolina's Brady Manek (45) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)(Robert Franklin | AP)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish are now on a four-game winning streak after opening the calendar year with a win over ACC opponent North Carolina 78-73 on Wednesday.

Nate Laszewski was the team’s points leader in a victory that saw four different Irish players reach double-digits. Laszewski finished with 20 and shot a scorching-hot 6-7 from three-point range.

Notre Dame weathered an 8-0 run by UNC in the back half of the game that cut their lead to just 1. The Tar Heels even captured a brief, one-point lead of their own with mere minutes remaining in regulation.

But the hot shooting for the home team would power them to their second win in three conference contests this season. Notre Dame shot over 40% from deep to bury North Carolina and begin 2022 on a high note.

Next, they’ll travel to Georgia Tech for a clash with the Yellow Jackets. Tipoff is set for 6:00 PM.

