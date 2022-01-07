Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Woman shot after man’s gun accidentally discharges at Ohio shooting range

By Chris Anderson and Gray News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A man shot himself and injured a woman after his firearm accidentally discharged at a shooting range, police said.

WOIO obtained a video from the Parma Police Department showing the shooting at the Parma Armory Shooting Center on Dec. 23.

Officers said a single bullet from the man’s 9mm Glock 17 handgun went through his hand and into the woman’s stomach area and leg.

The video showed staff members rushing to the aid of the two after hearing the gunshot.

The two were treated at a nearby hospital and released.

The man and woman are related, and police said the woman declined to pursue any charges in the case.

The shooting range has offered both of them complimentary firearms safety classes.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Effect Snow WNDU
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Storm Warnings Issued Ahead of Heavy Lake Effect Snow
The shooting happened on Haw Branch Road around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 27.
Son of North Carolina police officer shot by father has died
Santaniello's Restaurant co-owner charged
Former Santaniello’s employee speaks out after co-owner charged with criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping
One person is dead after a crash Thursday morning involving four vehicles on I-94 in LaPorte...
One dead after early morning crash on I-94 in LaPorte County
County aims to start code enforcement program
County aims to start code enforcement program

Latest News

James and Jennifer Crumbley have been locked up since Dec. 4, unable to meet a $500,000 bond....
Parents charged in Mich. school shooting lose bid to reduce bail
Former governor Andrew Cuomo didn’t speak during the hearing, which lasted just a few minutes.
Judge dismisses groping case against former NY Gov. Cuomo
A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
LIVE: GRAPHIC: Family wants max sentences for 3 convicted of Arbery’s death
A fire truck moves through the remains of homes burned by wildfires after they ripped through a...
Biden to survey Colorado wildfire damage, comfort victims
FILE - President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sidney Poitier...
Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies