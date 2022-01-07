FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Southwest Michigan Buried Under Heavy Lake Effect

Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick 7:00AM Friday: Heavy lake effect snow has fallen overnight in Berrien and Cass counties. Some places are approaching 2 feet of snow as the moderate snow bands continue. Winter storm warnings in both counties have been extended through 4pm due to the lingering snow showers.

Hazardous travel is likely this morning. Lots of snow on the roadways as plows work quickly to try and keep up with the falling snow. Between the gusty winds and falling snow, reduced visibility can also be seen where snow is falling. Areas along and north of US 20 will see the worst driving conditions with the worst roads the farther north you go in Michigan.

Conditions will slowly improve once the snow showers end by the afternoon. The hazardous driving conditions will likely be through the afternoon and into the evening. Not much, if any melting will go on. Highs will be right in the upper teens with a bitterly cold wind chill of –15 to 0 degrees. Bundle up and make sure to take breaks from shoveling out in the cold.

Stay tuned throughout the morning as we will be getting snowfall reports and we will bring those to you when we have them!

