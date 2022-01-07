Candlelight vigil in South Bend to mark Jan. 6 anniversary

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered for a candlelight vigil in South Bend to mark the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riots.

It took place outside the Federal Courthouse.

“I was horrified by what I saw. I think the world was horrified by what they saw and didn’t ever think America could be that way,” said Pam Rutkowski, who attended the event.

“I remembered back a year ago how shocked I was. I was taking care of my granddaughter at the time and all this stuff unfolded on television. I just couldn’t believe my eyes and ears as to what was happening in America,” said Paul Sniadecki, who organized the event.

During the candlelight vigil, people spoke and had a moment of silence.

“To honor the police officers that lost their lives at the Capitol. The police officers that were injured,” Sniadecki said.

There were over 300 events across the country on Thursday.

“I saw the messages coming out with the grassroots organizations about doing something on the anniversary of January 6th,” Sniadecki said.

Sniadecki said violence is never the answer.

“America is supposed to be a place where we rationally and peacefully resolve our differences. That’s how I was brought up. That’s how we are supposed to function. I felt it important, if nobody else was going to hold a vigil, I was going to organize one...In a Democracy, you don’t want to promote violence. That’s not a way we resolve our differences,” he said.

