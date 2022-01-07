Advertisement

Attorney conference held Thursday for suspects charged in local barn fires

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Attorneys for two accused arsonists met in an Elkhart County courtroom on Thursday.

41-year-old Joseph Hershberger is facing eight felony counts of arson for barn fires dating back to April. His girlfriend, 32-year-old Sherry Thomas, is accused of assisting with the crimes.

An attorney conference took place Thursday ahead of a change of plea hearing, set for Jan. 24, for both suspects. The two previously entered preliminary not guilty pleas in their first court appearances after being arrested in early December.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAWD1
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Lake effect snow machine Thursday and Friday
The shooting happened on Haw Branch Road around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 27.
Son of North Carolina police officer shot by father has died
Lake Effect Snow WNDU
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Storm Warnings Issued Ahead of Heavy Lake Effect Snow
The Mishawaka Common Council unanimously approved a rezoning ordinance at a meeting Tuesday night
Mishawaka rezoning ordinance moves forward
Scott Christner is starting a 20-year prison sentence on Wednesday, which is the most time he...
Former Goshen youth pastor sentenced 20 years for child molestation, sexual misconduct

Latest News

LaPorte Civic Auditorium host 2022 NIBC Series Invitational.
LaPorte Civic Auditorium becomes hub for country’s top players in high school hoops
The police officers who are scheduled to testify endured some of the worst of the brutality....
Local lawmakers remember Jan. 6 Capitol attack on one-year anniversary
Santaniello's Restaurant co-owner charged
Former Santaniello’s employee speaks out after co-owner charged with criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping
Some of the country's top high school basketball players will be playing at the...
LaPorte Civic Auditorium hosting high school basketball showcase