Attorney conference held Thursday for suspects charged in local barn fires

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Attorneys for two accused arsonists met in an Elkhart County courtroom on Thursday.

41-year-old Joseph Hershberger is facing eight felony counts of arson for barn fires dating back to April. His girlfriend, 32-year-old Sherry Thomas, is accused of assisting with the crimes.

An attorney conference took place Thursday ahead of a change of plea hearing, set for Jan. 24, for both suspects. The two previously entered preliminary not guilty pleas in their first court appearances after being arrested in early December.

