$50,000 Powerball winning ticket sold in Milford, $1 million ticket sold in Crown Point

(WNDU) - On the same night when a $632.6 million Powerball jackpot was won on two tickets sold in California and Wisconsin, a $1 million and $50,000 winning ticket were also sold in Indiana.

One of those tickets was sold right here in Michiana.

The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 5, are: 6-14-25-33-46 with a Powerball of 17.

The winning $50,000 Powerball ticket matched four-out-of-five numbers and the Powerball. It was purchased at Friendly Express Mart located on West Emeline Street in Milford.

Meanwhile, the winning $1 million Powerball ticket, which matched all five numbers—only missing the Powerball—was purchased at a Family Express in Crown Point.

The next Powerball drawing takes place on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot is $20 million.

