2022 Fire and Ice Festival underway in downtown Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Goshen is hosting its 15th annual Fire and Ice Festival Friday.

There are live ice carvings. The sculptures are made from 300 to 600 pounds of ice.

Fire dancers are also performing. Businesses downtown are also offering special deals.

“It’s a wonderful event that is really beloved by the community because it brings so many different components of art and entertainment and store collaboration into one exciting winter festival,” says Gina Leichty, producer for the Goshen Fire and Ice Festival.

The event is free to the public. It runs until 9 p.m.

