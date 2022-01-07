16 Helps You: Bringing a dangerous intersection to light

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re showing the ways 16 Helps You after several of our viewers reached out to us about a dangerous intersection in northeast St. Joseph County.

We’ve heard from concerned viewers about the lack of street lighting at the Bittersweet and Cleveland road roundabout, even though there are several light poles.

16 News Now reporter Jack Springgate had a chance to speak with the county engineer to find out why the lights aren’t working at the crossroad and to find out how long until they’re back on.

St. Joseph County Engineer Sky Medors says this all stems from a single-vehicle fatal crash that took a young father’s life back in August.

This is much of what remains from a crash at this intersection that not only took the life of 24-year-old Zack Grenert nearly five months ago but also took out all the lights at the roundabout.

“The unfortunate accident that occurred there previously hit a couple of the poles that handle the lighting out there, and it also hit the service point for all the electricity for that intersection,” Medors said.

Medors says the county can typically hire a contractor and fix the service point with a month to six weeks but staffing and supply chain issues in the second half of 2021 made it difficult to award a bid until just recently.

“They’re going to go out and try to get the electric restored to the intersection, and so I’m hoping to see some of the lights back up within a week or two,” Medors said.

Grenert’s grandfather says the intersection, which was remodeled into the current roundabout in 2009, has issues that go beyond broken streetlights.

“There are long straightaways from the east and the west where people are getting up to seventy miles an hour. There are not enough markings showing that there’s a roundabout coming up,” said Grenert’s grandfather Kevin Kruszewski.

Kruszewski claims there were issues with the lights before his grandson’s crash, but Medors says he wasn’t aware of any lighting problems until after Grenert’s car struck their service point.

Here’s a look at his car’s condition after the accident.

“Someone else is going to get killed. Mine was a 24-year-old grandson. What if it’s a young baby in a car?” Kruszewski said.

St. Joseph County police confirmed that speed and alcohol were both factors in the early morning accident last August.

Until the lights are fixed, Medors has some advice for drivers traveling dark county roads.

“I think the main thing is to obey the speed limits as you’re going into these types of intersection round-a-bouts, and really pay close attention to the signage,” Medors says.

The posted speed limit drivers will see as they approach the roundabout is 45 mph, but the suggested speed inside the traffic circle is around 15 mph.

