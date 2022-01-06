Westbeld named to mid-season Wooden Watch List

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Maddy Westbeld of the Notre Dame women’s basketball team has been named to the mid-season Wooden Award Watch List. The Wooden Award is given out each year to the most outstanding player in college hoops.

The sophomore forward leads her team in scoring, averaging nearly 14 points per game and pulling down more than six rebounds per contest. Those averages have fallen since her ACC Freshman of the Year campaign last season, but her shooting percentage is up and her turnovers have been cut down.

Westbeld is one of 25 players on the midseason watch list -- she also appeared on the preseason watch list, which featured 50 players.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.