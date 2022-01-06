Advertisement

Westbeld named to mid-season Wooden Watch List

Notre Dame's Maddy Westbeld (34) during an NCAA basketball game against Ohio on Tuesday, Nov....
Notre Dame's Maddy Westbeld (34) during an NCAA basketball game against Ohio on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)(Robert Franklin | AP)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Maddy Westbeld of the Notre Dame women’s basketball team has been named to the mid-season Wooden Award Watch List. The Wooden Award is given out each year to the most outstanding player in college hoops.

The sophomore forward leads her team in scoring, averaging nearly 14 points per game and pulling down more than six rebounds per contest. Those averages have fallen since her ACC Freshman of the Year campaign last season, but her shooting percentage is up and her turnovers have been cut down.

Westbeld is one of 25 players on the midseason watch list -- she also appeared on the preseason watch list, which featured 50 players.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened just after 4 p.m. near N. Quince Road and W. 1st Road.
UPDATE: Officials identify driver killed in Marshall County car-train collision
Police say the incident ended in the area of Bergen and Johnson, but it’s unclear at this time...
Police respond after female shot in car in South Bend
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday & Thursday
The Mishawaka Common Council unanimously approved a rezoning ordinance at a meeting Tuesday night
Mishawaka rezoning ordinance moves forward
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop

Latest News

Notre Dame football legend Ross Browner, who is one of the most decorated defensive players in...
Former ND defensive lineman Ross Browner dies
Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (4) is hit by Oklahoma State safety Tanner McCalister...
Kevin Austin Jr. declares for NFL draft; Lenzy, Takacs to stick around
Notre Dame splits weekend back-to-back with Niagara
The Fighting Irish women’s basketball team lost for just the third time this season in a clash...
Notre Dame suffers first ACC loss of the season to Duke, 72-70