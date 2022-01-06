Wednesday’s Child: Brandin’s bright future

(WNDU) - There are foster youth who are eager to start the new year with a new family. Grant Me Hope sent the story of 16-year-old Brandin who wants a fresh start.

This 10th grader is ambitious and athletic. He loves football and basketball, both as a viewer and participant.

“I like basketball because I know how to shoot threes,” said Brandin. “My favorite is a three-point contest.”

Like most teenage boys, Brandin likes video games, especially 2K, Madden, Call of Duty and Fortnite.

He’s a good student who is a mentor to younger kids. Brandin would like to have a brother and sister someday.

“I’m looking for a family that has a mom and a dad and three siblings,” said Brandin.

Brandin’s favorite food is pizza and he looks forward to sharing a few slices with his new family someday.

For more information on Brandin, visit the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and Grant Me Hope.

