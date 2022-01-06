Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: Brandin’s bright future

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - There are foster youth who are eager to start the new year with a new family. Grant Me Hope sent the story of 16-year-old Brandin who wants a fresh start.

This 10th grader is ambitious and athletic. He loves football and basketball, both as a viewer and participant.

“I like basketball because I know how to shoot threes,” said Brandin. “My favorite is a three-point contest.”

Like most teenage boys, Brandin likes video games, especially 2K, Madden, Call of Duty and Fortnite.

He’s a good student who is a mentor to younger kids. Brandin would like to have a brother and sister someday.

“I’m looking for a family that has a mom and a dad and three siblings,” said Brandin.

Brandin’s favorite food is pizza and he looks forward to sharing a few slices with his new family someday.

For more information on Brandin, visit the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and Grant Me Hope.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened just after 4 p.m. near N. Quince Road and W. 1st Road.
UPDATE: Officials identify driver killed in Marshall County car-train collision
Police say the incident ended in the area of Bergen and Johnson, but it’s unclear at this time...
Police respond after female shot in car in South Bend
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday & Thursday
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
UPDATE: Former Granger priest removed from public ministry, credibly accused of ‘serious boundary violations’ against woman

Latest News

The local theme this year is “Heal the Dream With Truth, Justice and Love.”
Local leaders getting ready for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
A few of the Les Mis cast and crew talked about the long-awaited debut for the youth theater...
Sunday Morning Spotlight: United Youth Theatre cast of Les Miserables
There’s a sporty and smart 11-year-old foster girl who needs a new home.
Wednesday’s Child: Shelby’s shot at a brighter future
More than 2,000 gifts were wrapped thanks to over 550 hours of volunteering.
284 children benefit from 2021 Santa’s Elficer’s program